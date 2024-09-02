Jessamine County Homeless Coalition again searching for community assistance

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition is searching for extra support to keep the shelter open. For the past nine years, JCHC has helped over 2,000 people, providing hot meals, shelter, and other programs and services. The shelter already made another call to action earlier this year in April.

The problems began when the coalition purchased a property, only to find out the soil was contaminated.

“We seen that as our recovery out of our financial crisis, and we put most of our eggs in that basket,” said founder Johnny Templin.

Although Templin shared their normal monthly and annual donors have continued to support JCHC, they still have some leftover ground to cover. In April, monthly costs neared $6,000. That number is even smaller now.

“Our bills, basically we’re about $4,400 a month,” Templin said. “We can expect from regular donations anywhere from $1,800-$2,400.”

Last Thursday, JCHC put out another emergency plea on Facebook, facing further risk of closing its doors.

“Roughly our emergent need right then was $2,300, $2,400. As of this morning, the community has really stepped up,” said Templin.

Since last week’s post, Templin also shared the JCHC has met their emergent need. But they still need more donations of finances and time.

Templin added, “If anybody has an ability that they might be willing to donate a couple hours every now and again when we have a small issue here, that’s just as good as money in the bank.”

No matter the outcome, Templin is confident in his community and the coalition.

“I know Jessamine County Homeless Coalition will exist in some form or fashion. My hope resides in that. But we need everybody's help”

You can learn more about JCHC here.