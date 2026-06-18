Kentucky's only kinship reunification program closing its doors at the end of June

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's only kinship reunification program is closing its doors June 30 after losing its state funding — leaving grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members who stepped up to care for children without a critical support system.

Kindred Roots has served as a lifeline for kinship caregivers — family members who take in children who can no longer safely live with their biological parents. The program's shutdown has left staff questioning what will happen to the families and children they serve.

Faith Blair, a grandmother and kinship caregiver, had to step in when her family needed her most.

"Life happens... It is due to my daughter's addiction. I'm just going to be transparent. She had an addiction... The dad had an addiction... and I had to step into the role to take care of the first one," Blair said.

Blair said Kindred Roots was there to help her through the transition, though.

"Kindred has been such a wonderful and supporting place. The grandparents meetings that they have annually has helped me... learned a lot of opportunities... helped mentally... help with the kids learn about the stresses they go through... supportive like if they needed clothing... places that you could go if you needed food," Blair said.

Now, with the program ending, Blair is pleading for action.

"It is hurtful, because a lot of families are in need and this is a good program," Blair said.

Kindred Roots Program Director Samantha Sheets said the notice came with little time to prepare.

"We will have to close our doors on June 30 due to lack of funding. We were notified at the end of May that there simply aren't any resources to continue the program," she said.

Staff is now focused on ensuring families don't fall through the cracks.

"We're working really closely with our frontline, DCBS workers to figure out a continuity of care for our families," Sheets said.

Caregiver Advocate Erin Moran said consistency is critical for children in kinship care — and losing that stability raises serious concerns.

"When we're taking away something that they're comfortable with... now they're confused and wondering — when am I going to see my parents again... Am I going to go to foster care now?" Moran said.

Kindred Roots Program Supervisor Noelle Thomas said the broader community may not fully grasp what is at stake.

"We know that there is an issue with high numbers of children in out of home care. Now we have to work backwards and strengthen the organizations and services we already have," Thomas said.

Thomas said the program's staff will not stop fighting for the families they serve.

"We are going to continue to advocate for a policy change," Thomas said.

Blair's message to Gov. Andy Beshear is, "There [are] funds, please, I beg you, do not end this program," Blair said.