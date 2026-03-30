Ana Medina is originally from the southside of Chicago. She studied at Western Kentucky University, majoring in Broadcasting with a minor in French.

Ana comes to the horse capitol of the world from Vette City, aka Bowling Green, Kentucky where she did everything at WBKO-TV, including anchoring sports and news. Ana is also fluent in Spanish.

When she’s not at work she enjoys going to the gym, watching movies, and hanging with friends. If you see Ana out don’t be afraid to say hi! If you have a story idea, feel free to email Ana at ana.medina@wtvq.com.