Lexington businesses raise $500K for Fayette County teachers amid budget woes

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — Several Lexington businesses came together to establish the Classroom Essentials Fund, raising more than $500,000 to help Fayette County Public Schools teachers cover the cost of classroom supplies, after FCPS did not include additional funding for classroom supplies for teachers.

According to AdoptAClassroom.org, teachers spent nearly $900 out of pocket on school supplies on average last year.

The fund was established through a partnership between Commerce Lexington and local businesses, including Central Bank, Keeneland, and Daren and Kirsten Turner.

Luther Deaton Jr., chairman, president and CEO of Central Bank, spoke on the importance of educators.

"It's all about the teachers and the students, nothing else. And we need to take care of them."

The Classroom Essentials Fund was created to help teachers and school administrators pay for the most essential classroom supplies.

Lisa Deaton Mayhan, vice president of strategic partnerships at Commerce Lexington, said, says the foundation was established to help fill the void where resources are needed.

"We established the Commerce Lexington Foundation in 2024 to be a tool to help us continue our mission, but also to allow our business partners and community leaders to step up when there is a need in our community."

The fund's initial phase will put $125 directly in each teacher's hands. The first purchasing window is open August 5th through August 20th.

Ray Daniels, president of Equity Solutions Group and a former Fayette County school board member broke down how the fund works.

"Teachers and principals will be able to purchase approved classroom supplies through participating educational vendors, which includes discounted pricing," Daniels adds that the first 60 days of school are critical.

"The community as a whole is working to address their students needs which correlates with their needs. They're not in this alone. There's a lot of people behind the scenes trying to figure out how to make the student and parent experience better at Fayette County Public Schools."

Fayette County Public Schools provided a statement with regards to the new established fund.

"Fayette County Public Schools extends a heartfelt thank you to Commerce Lexington, Central Bank, Keeneland, Daren and Kirsten Turner, and our local business community for establishing the Classroom Essentials Fund. This generous $500,000 commitment directly supports our classrooms for the 2026-27 school year, ensuring our educators have the resources needed to continue to foster vibrant learning for FCPS students. We are deeply grateful for your investment in our schools and our community's future. Today is proof that when our community comes together, our students win!"

The first day back for FCPS students is Aug. 12.

To learn more about the Classroom Essentials Fund, click here.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv