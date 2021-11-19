Biden to issue pardons to White House turkeys 'Peanut Butter' and 'Jelly'

President Joe Biden on Friday will take part in a long-running White House tradition and issue a pardon to two White House turkeys.

The White House says Biden will issue a pardon to two turkeys, "Peanut Butter" and "Jelly."

USA Today reports that the turkeys were raised on Farbest Farms in Jasper, Indiana. After the pardoning on Friday, they will return to Indiana to live their lives on a farm owned by Purdue University.

On Thursday evening, per tradition, Peanut Butter and Jelly spent the evening at the Willard Hotel, an upscale hotel in downtown Washington.

Meet Peanut Butter and Jelly, the turkeys who will be pardoned by @POTUS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/36XjavdIlm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 18, 2021

It’s a big day for Peanut Butter and Jelly! Thanks for spending the morning with these lucky guys, @7NewsDC @Kristen7News. Now, on to the @WhiteHouse! pic.twitter.com/F6WqAF2B7T — National Turkey Federation (@natlturkeyfed) November 19, 2021

Peanut Butter and Jelly are just the latest in a long line of turkeys to be pardoned by the commander in chief.

During his time in office, President Donald Trump let social media users pick between two turkeys for the title of White House turkey. Last year, "Corn" beat out "Cob" for the title. Other Trump-era winners included "Bread" in 2019 and "Peas" in 2018.

Thursday marks Biden's first turkey pardoning ceremony as president. The ceremony will take place hours after he briefly transferred presidential powers to Vice President Kamala Harris after he underwent a "routine colonoscopy" at Walter Reed Medical Center.

Legend has it that the first president to issue a pardon to a turkey was Abraham Lincoln, who did so at the request of his son. The first recorded pardon of a White House turkey was issued by President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

CNN reports that the turkey pardon became an annual tradition in 1989 when President George H.W. Bush revived the tradition.