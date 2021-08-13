Doctor provides tips on getting kids to eat healthy foods

It's a battle that can seem never-ending: getting kids to make healthy food choices, especially eating vegetables.

Dr. Nona Djavid, the founder of SoulScale, says if this is happening at your house, it's important to remember you're not alone.

“There's so much variety of food that's available to us: the packaging, the marketing, all of that. So, it's becoming harder and harder to get your kids to eat healthier,” said Djavid.

She says to keep an eye on snack time because when they're the hungriest, kids are most likely to eat what's in front of them.

Be sure to have options available that are both nutritious and filling.

“Some people just kind of overdo it and they're like, ‘Here are some kale chips, and here are some snap peas,’ but that's not going to hold them up. So, sticking with snacks that are a little bit heavier that will fill up their stomach. You could do apples with almond butter or apples with peanut butter. You could do boiled eggs. Avocados are a really good one that fills you up with lots of good fats,” said Djavid.

And as school starts up again, Djavid says to keep it simple and try not to worry too much.

“They are going to get out there in the real world and they are going to have junk food, but hopefully, we've equipped them with the mindset, the tools to make healthy choices,” said Djavid.