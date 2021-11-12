Caught on camera: With labor progressing quickly, woman gives birth in front yard

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A couple was forced to change their birth plan at the last minute and ended up welcoming their baby boy right in front of their house in Vacaville, California.

The whole thing was caught on the family’s doorbell camera and they shared the footage with KCRA.

Like most expectant couples, Emily Johnson and her husband, Michael, had a birth plan. But when the time came, that plan went right out the door and into the front yard.

Once her contractions started, Emily and Michael prepared to leave for the hospital, but things progressed quicker than expected.

"The contractions went to five minutes, and three minutes, and two minutes, and one minute,” Emily told KCRA. “And we were like, ‘Oh, we gotta get in the car.’"

The front lawn was as far as they would get.

"I stood at the car and just said, ‘No.’ I'm just I'm going to get on the grass. I'm going to be here. This is gonna be my spot," said Emily.

So, with the help of her mother who arrived just in time, Emily gave birth to her son, Thomas, giving new meaning to the term “home delivery.”

And because their doorbell camera captured the entire thing, the couple can relive the surreal experience again and again.

"Yep, that hurt," Emily said as she watched her son’s birth from an iPhone.