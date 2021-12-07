Watch
KFC is bringing back its fireplace logs that smell like fried chicken

Kentucky Fried Chicken
Posted at 12:06 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 12:33:28-05

(LEX 18) — You can make your home smell like Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The fast food chain is bringing back their 11 Herbs & Spices firelog after first releasing it in 2018 and it sold out in a few hours. It's available at Walmart for $15.88.

Fried chicken fans can also download the KFC app for a chance to enter to win. No purchase is necessary but you must be 21 or older to enter.

Click here for more information on how to sign-up.

