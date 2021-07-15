Lexington ranked one of the best U.S. cities to live in, report finds

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you live in Lexington, you apparently made the right call. A new report names the city as one of the best places to call home in the entire country.

Lexington landed in the 33rd spot in a list compiled by U.S. News & World Report. That's out of 150 of the most populous metro areas in the U.S.

"Lexington blends influences from the South and Midwest to create a cultural identity all its own," writes local expert Megan Larkin.

The rankings are based on many categories, including quality of life, the job market, and people's desire to live there.

"You don't have to love horses to love Lexington (but if you really hate them, it may not be the place for you)," writes Larkin. "Lexingtonians also love college basketball, locally sourced cuisine, outdoor recreation, and of course, bourbon."

The city is considered an ideal place for young professionals, families, and retirees.

Lexington is also ranked as the 19th cheapest place to live and 102nd best place to retire.