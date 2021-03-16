Menu

Watch
Lifestyle

Actions

Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog

items.[0].image.alt
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2015, file photo, a French bulldog competes at the Westminster Kennel Club show in New York. The French Bulldog is among the top ten popular breeds for 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
French Bulldog
Posted at 3:59 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 15:59:38-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Could the French bulldog become America’s favorite purebred pooch?

Frenchies came in second only to longtime leaders Labrador retrievers in the American Kennel Club’s latest rankings, where are set to be released Wednesday.

The rest of the top 10 includes German shepherds; golden retrievers; bulldogs; poodles; beagles; Rottweilers; German shorthaired pointers; and dachshunds.

They reflect the relative numbers of purebreds, mainly puppies, that were added last year to the oldest U.S. dog registry.

French bulldogs ranked a distant 82nd three decades ago, but began gaining popularity in the late 1990s.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Ways to Watch!

All the Ways to Watch LEX 18!