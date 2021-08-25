Man leaves $10,000 tip for Florida restaurant, workers hope to pay it forward

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A generous customer left a $10,000 tip for the staff of a Florida restaurant last week and the workers hope to pay it forward.

The Wahoo Seafood Grill in Gainesville say the guest asked the 10-person restaurant staff to come to the dining area where he thanked them for showing up and working hard.

The workers were shocked when the patron told them that he was giving them each $1,000, according to the restaurant.

The owner of the establishment, Shawn Shepherd, says he’s not usually an emotional guy, but the act of kindness really touched him, and he was blown away by the man’s generosity.

“The last year and a half hasn’t been easy on this industry. We’re hurting and we’re exhausted, but this incredible act of kindness has restored our faith in humanity,” said Shepherd in a statement on Facebook.

The restaurant says its workers plan to pay the kindness forward in their own ways.

“Even the smallest acts of kindness can have a giant ripple effect,” wrote the restaurant.

Wahoo Seafood Grill says it’s sharing the big tip with the hopes that others feel inspired to do something nice for someone else.

“Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of people,” they wrote.