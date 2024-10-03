Local racer remembered after being killed in accident

LAUREL CO. KY. (LEX 18) — A day after a man was killed in a Scott County crash, the local racing community remembers him as a drag racing legend.

Local racer Terry Coyle was passionate about drag racing. He frequently raced at the London Dragway in Laurel County.

"He was a fierce competitor, very competitive, and he took winning serious, and could beat anyone most of the time," said London Dragway owner Craig Boone. "Just expected him to be here next month, just like he always came."

Terry is the door car track record holder at the dragway. He ran 1/8 of a mile in 3.75 seconds. But as good as he was on the track, he was an even better friend off it.

"He'd call me usually about once a week or every other week," Boone said. "He'd say, 'how you doing?' Just always concerned about everyone else. A lot of times we'd talk just about life in general."

Coyle's knowledge, character, and speed made him a fan favorite.

"Everyone loved him," Boone added. "It's just devastating everybody loved him. I've never heard anybody say nothing bad about him and it's just devastating really because they expect him to be here and now he's not going to be so sad."

Coyle was 61-years-old when the accident occured. There is a GoFundMe linked here to help Coyle's family cover memorial expenses.