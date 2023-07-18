Maggie Davis named co-anchor of BBN Tonight

LEX 18 is pleased to announce producer/reporter Maggie Davis will add co-anchor to her numerous duties with the station’s daily show on UK Athletics, ‘BBN Tonight.’

Davis, a graduate of Dunbar High School and the University of Kentucky, has been with BBN Tonight since the show’s launch in August 2020.

“I’m so excited to take this step,” says Davis. “It’s been an incredible adventure so far, and I appreciate the entire LEX 18 team in making this happen.”

BBN Tonight executive producer Jesse Riffe says, “I couldn't be more proud of Maggie and the work she has put in. She has always put in the extra mile and I know she'll continue to put in that effort to better herself and the product here LEX 18. Congrats Maggie!”

LEX 18 Sports Director and BBN Tonight anchor Keith Farmer adds, “I’m so happy to have her by my side on a permanent basis on BBNT. It will be a smooth transition and we’re lucky to have her. Let’s go to work!”

Davis, who will continue her role as producer for BBN Tonight, has provided live, on-site coverage at several major sporting events, including NCAA Tournaments, SEC Tournaments, the Citrus Bowl and the Music City Bowl, and the Kentucky Derby. She served as reporter and producer for BBN Tonight's Emmy-nominated 2021 Citrus Bowl Preview Special, which also won first place in the Kentucky Broadcasters Association Impact Awards. And in 2022, Davis was a finalist for KY Sportscaster of the Year.

Her passion has always been writing and storytelling, which is why she relishes the opportunity to work on feature stories and in-depth profiles.

For more information on Maggie Davis, as well as some of her recent stories, visit her bio page.