LEXINGTON, Ky. —
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Clemson (38)
|14-1
|1520
|2
|2. Ohio St. (21)
|13-1
|1504
|3
|3. Alabama (2)
|11-2
|1422
|8
|4. Georgia
|12-2
|1270
|4
|5. Oklahoma
|12-2
|1269
|7
|6. LSU (1)
|15-0
|1186
|1
|7. Penn St.
|11-2
|1147
|9
|8. Florida
|11-2
|1125
|6
|9. Oregon
|12-2
|1119
|5
|10. Notre Dame
|11-2
|995
|12
|11. Auburn
|9-4
|852
|14
|12. Wisconsin
|10-4
|840
|11
|13. Texas A&M
|8-5
|764
|-
|14. Texas
|8-5
|703
|25
|15. Oklahoma St.
|8-5
|672
|-
|16. Michigan
|9-4
|611
|18
|17. Southern Cal
|8-5
|534
|-
|18. North Carolina
|7-6
|496
|-
|19. Minnesota
|11-2
|451
|10
|20. Cincinnati
|11-3
|234
|21
|21. UCF
|10-3
|229
|24
|22. Utah
|11-3
|211
|16
|23. Iowa St.
|7-6
|199
|-
|24. Iowa
|10-3
|134
|15
|25. Tennessee
|8-5
|133
|-
Others receiving votes: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise St. 68, Arizona St. 66, Miami 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian St. 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida St. 6, SMU 3, Mississippi St. 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1.