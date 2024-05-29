Arkansas' Dauda is joining coach Dawn Staley and national champion South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is adding former Arkansas forward Maryam Dauda to its national championship roster. The 6-foot-4 Dauda announced her commitment to join the Gamecocks on social media. Dauda is a former McDonald's All-American from Bentonville, Arkansas, who started all 33 games last season and averaged 10.1 points a game. She bolsters a front court for the Gamecocks, who lost their biggest post presence in leading scorer Kamilla Cardoso. Dauda joins an already strong group of forwards returning for the Gamecocks in Ashlyn Watkins, Sania Feagin and Chloe Kitts.