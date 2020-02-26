CHARLOTTE, N.C. (LEX 18) — Charlotte Hornets guard and former University of Kentucky standout Malik Monk has been suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The suspension begins with Wednesday night's game against the New York Knicks and will continue until he is determined to be in full compliance with the program.

During the 2016-17 season, his lone season as a Wildcat, Monk led the team in scoring with 19.8 points per game while leading UK to a 32-6 (16-2 SEC) record. During UK's regular season matchup against North Carolina, Monk set the UK freshman scoring record with 47 points in a thrilling 103-100 victory.

John Locher/AP Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) shoots over North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Las Vegas. Kentucky won 103-100. (AP Photo/John Locher)

After his freshman season, Monk declared for the NBA Draft and was selected by the Hornets with the 11th overall pick.