The Top Twenty Five

Posted: 12:10 PM, Dec 09, 2019
Updated: 2019-12-09 12:14:55-05
Kentucky head coach John Calipari calls to his team during the first half of a second-round game against Buffalo in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament Saturday, March 17, 2018, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Calipari Talks Ahead of the Southern Illinois Game

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 8, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

RecordPtsPrv
1. Louisville (55)9-015911
2. Kansas (4)7-114862
3. Ohio St. (5)9-014646
4. Maryland10-014283
5. Michigan8-112864
6. Gonzaga10-112359
7. Duke9-1123210
8. Kentucky7-111708
9. Virginia8-110605
10. Oregon7-290513
11. Baylor7-187218
12. Auburn8-083614
13. Memphis8-175615
14. Dayton7-167219
15. Arizona9-165412
16. Michigan St.6-363711
17. North Carolina6-36157
18. Butler9-052924
19. Tennessee7-145521
20. Villanova7-228523
21. Florida St.8-225317
22. Seton Hall6-325016
23. Xavier9-1216
24. Colorado7-121020
25. San Diego St.10-0197

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

