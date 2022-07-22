Nicholasville gas station owner helps ease pain at the pump

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gas prices continue to be an obstacle for businesses and families in Kentucky.

One gas station owner decided to drop his prices to help ease the pain at the pump.

"It was at the $4.29 mark, and we were dropping it down 10-15 cents each mark," said the owner of The Pit Stop gas station Raad Al- Dabain.

He dropped the price to $3.79 a gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, that's the lowest price for unleaded gas at any non-member gas station in Jessamine County.

It is also 20 cents lower than any gas station in Fayette county.

"It's not a crazy amount maybe it is still high where we are now, but it helps maybe a little bit. A few extra gallons," Dabain said

Frequent travelers like John Gill said the low price takes some of the pressure off his own business.

"There is a lot of travel in jessamine county which allows me to keep my prices reasonable and not raise them. Plus, I am helping out a small business," said Gill.

Though gas prices in Kentucky are slowly on the decline, experts said it is hard to predict how long the trend will last.

"Normally gas prices are much more predictable but given the amount of data, the direction of the economy, given the war in Ukraine it is still very tight. There is a lot of ways we could go," said the head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy Patrick De Haan.

But one thing that will always be consistent is Dabain's love for the community."

"All I can do is keep on giving back. If you back your community, your community will back you," said Dabain.