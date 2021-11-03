Kroger launching paid membership program

CINCINNATI — What would you think about paying for a Kroger membership program?

It's not as outlandish as you might first think.

Amazon Prime has been offering a similar service for years, and Walmart launched Walmart Plus a year ago, both at around $100 a year.

Sam's Club and Costco have been charging annual fees for decades.

So Kroger is joining the club, with a new program called Kroger Boost. It is launching this week for shoppers in the Atlanta, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Columbus divisions, with more regions coming at a later date.

For either $59 or $99 a year, depending on whether you want same-day or next-day delivery, shoppers will get free home delivery (a savings of approximately $6 per order), plus 2X fuel points, and other perks.

Bill Bennett, Kroger’s vice president and head of e-commerce, said in a press rlease, “Kroger Boost is an accelerant to the Kroger Family of Companies’ rapidly expanding seamless ecosystem. Through Boost, Kroger remains uniquely positioned to be Fresh for Everyone, making grocery delivery accessible to every customer through the industry’s most affordable free delivery membership. Combine this with a 2X multiplier on our industry-leading fuel points program, and we’re confident we’ve built a truly differentiated membership program that our customers will love.”

No one has to join the program. You can continue shopping Kroger free of charge (unlike Sam's and Costco), and if you choose delivery, you will pay a small fee each time.

But as more and more shoppers turn to grocery delivery, Kroger Boost will make it much more affordable than paying $6 for each order brought to your house. Think of it as Amazon Prime for frequent Kroger shoppers.

Plus, you get double fuel points for each purchase, a nice bonus when gas is over $3 a gallon.

As always, don't waste your money.

