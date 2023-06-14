1,800 sites across Kentucky provide meals through Summer Food Service Program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For thousands of Kentucky kids, school lunch is the only guaranteed healthy meal they receive all day. This summer, kids ages 18 and younger will have access to the same, nutritious meals through the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE).

The Summer Food Service Program, which is administered by the KDE, has already kicked off in cities across the Commonwealth.

The program provides meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families.

One administrator of free summer meals is God’s Pantry Food Bank, which will supply food to 17 different sites in and around Lexington this summer.

John Rupp with God’s Pantry says the program gives families one less thing to worry about this summer.

“It means a lot to them because they might not know where their next meal is coming from,” said Rupp.

One agency teaming up with God’s Pantry to serve free lunch is Common Good through its summer program. Volunteers anticipate serving 60 children each day of the summer camp.

“It's just a fabulous program,” said Common Good volunteer Cindy Frase. “The kids who come here are lucky to be here, and everyone just loves the kids.”

Whether through a camp like Common Good or a meal-only site, KDE will provide meals at more than 1,800 sites this summer.

While locations and meal service times vary across the state, there are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:

· Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

· Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/meals4kids or

· Call the USDA Hunger Hotline at (866) 348-6479

