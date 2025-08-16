Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1 dead following single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that one person was killed after the motorcycle he was driving struck a concrete culvert in Floyd County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials reported that the KSP Pikeville Post was notified about a single-vehicle collision on KY route 979 in Floyd County at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

An initial investigation by KSP found that a person, identified as Kyle Hall, was driving a motorcycle when it hit a concrete culvert. KSP reported that a passenger was taken to a medical facility with non-life- threatening injuries.

Hall was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office.

KSP noted that the collision remains under investigation.

