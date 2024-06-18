1 pedestrian hit, killed during vehicle crash near London, officials report

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The London-Laurel County Crash Reconstruction team are currently investigating a fatal crash in which a vehicle reportedly hit and killed a pedestrian five miles north of London on Monday night, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

At around 11 p.m. on Monday night, officials described that a pedestrian, identified as 57-year-old George E. Lewis of East Bernstadt, "entered the roadway into the path of a northbound white colored Honda Accord" and was hit by the vehicle on KY 490.

Lewis was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials reported.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 News will provide updates as information becomes available.