Off-duty officer involved in fatal shooting in Jeffersontown, police confirm

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jeffersontown Police Chief Rick Sanders reported during a news conference on Tuesday that an off-duty officers was involved in a shooting that left one person dead on the scene.

Sanders detailed that at around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a number of calls from residents on Robsion Road that an individual was "acting strange" as he was seen knocking out windows.

An off-duty officer, who was in the area, responded to the scene around Robison Road near Chambers Way and "confronted the suspect." Sanders reported that "at least one shot was fired" and the alleged suspect is now dead.

Sanders noted that detectives with the Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team are working the scene and will lead the investigation into the shooting.

When Sanders was asked what happened during the shooting he responded, "The officer shot the suspect, I believe."

Sanders also noted that he doesn't known if the individual who died was known to police or if he was armed at the time of the shooting. He also said that the officer involved was not injured.

Sanders further explained that the officer has been with the department for a little over two years and was a former Louisville Metro officer.

