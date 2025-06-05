74-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash involving moped in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that a 74-year-old man operating a moped was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Laurel County on Wednesday.

Officials detailed that at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, KSP Post 11 in London responded to a two-vehicle injury collision near 900 North Laurel Road in Laurel County.

A preliminary investigation found that a moped and a Chevy Trax were both traveling northbound on North Laurel County. The vehicle was reportedly waiting to make a left-hand turn when the moped "failed to stop" and collided with the rear of the Chevy.

The moped operator, identified by officials as Ronald Begley of London, was lying on the roadway injured when KSP arrived, according to officials. Begley was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner.

No other injuries were reported and KSP noted that alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.