11-year-old killed in ATV accident in Knott County, KSP investigating

Kentucky State Police
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police reported that an 11-year-old boy was killed after the ATV he was driving flipped over in Knott County on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials detailed that KSP Post 13 in Hazard responded to a report of an ATV accident on a surface mine road, located off Sylvester Branch in the Emmalena community of Knott County.

A preliminary investigation by authorities found that the 11-year-old was driving an ATV at a high rate of speed when he reportedly lost control, resulting in the ATV overturning several times. He was ejected from the ATV and sustained fatal injuries.

The victim, KSP reported, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knott County Coroner's Office. An autopsy has been scheduled and toxicology results are pending, KSP noted.

KSP added that the incident is an ongoing investigation.

