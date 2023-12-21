15 recruits graduate to Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After 29 weeks of training, Lexington gained 15 new police officers on Thursday.

As community leaders congratulated each recruit in front of their friends and families, Chief Lawrence Weathers made certain the recruits were ready for their new role.

“Can you handle it?” he asked, the group of recruits shouting back, “Yes sir!”

The training entailed physical and mental demands like law and defensive tactics, patrol skills, investigations and firearm training.

In a class that began with more than 30 recruits, only 15 made it to the graduation ceremony held at Lexington City Church Thursday morning.

Most recruits grew up in Kentucky, but some came to the academy from different states and even different countries – one recruit from Iraq and another from Barbados.

“Now clearly this job is not for everyone, it isn't easy. You run toward danger when everyone else is running away,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

In his message to Class 06-2023, Chief Weathers spoke openly about the challenges of policing and the trust that’s been broken in many communities the last few years.

“Do you have what it takes to rebuild that trust?” he asked the recruits. Holding up his badge for the audience to see, he said, “It’s not a toy, it’s not a trinket, it’s a way of life.”

The responsibility is a weight the recruits are ready to carry.

“Although we pray it never comes, we train to the ultimate service to protect one another or an innocent life,” said Officer Michael Martin, class representative.

With their new shift and sector assignments, recruits will soon begin their new jobs.

“I’m just overwhelmed with emotions, just kind of catching myself up there tearing up a little bit. It's just a lot. I'm excited to get out there and do my part,” said Officer Chris Collins.