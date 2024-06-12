2 arrested in connection to alleged bank robbery in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were arrested in Nashville on Wednesday after the Lexington Police Department said that they were connected to a bank robbery that occurred in Lexington on May 21.

According to police, at around 4:20 p.m. on May 21, officers were called to the Forcht Bank on Southland Drive in Lexington on a robbery. Two people allegedly entered the bank and "demanded money" before leaving the scene.

Upon an investigation, the department said that detectives were able to identify 26-year-old Markwez Wynn and Stephen Hampton and they were then arrested on Wednesday in Nashville by the FBI and Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in connection to the robbery.

According to the department, Wynn and Hampton were both charged with "Robbery 1st Degree," and they are reportedly waiting for extradition to Fayette County.

"Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600," a release from the department read. "Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com. ."

