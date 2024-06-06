Watch Now
2 dogs dead after woman allegedly confines them to crates before moving

Posted at 2:45 PM, Jun 06, 2024

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control asked the public for help on Thursday in finding a woman that allegedly left her two dogs confined in crates before moving out of her apartment, resulting in their deaths.

Officials with the animal shelter noted that two counts of "animal abandonment" charges had been filed against Amber Hill after the shelter believed that Hill "intentionally" left her two dogs confined in crates without food or water, leading to their deaths.

A social media post from the shelter read, "If you have any information that could help us locate Ms. Hill, please call us at 859-255-9033 or contact the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600."

"Only with your help can we make a difference and protect the innocent lives of our beloved animals," the post concluded.

