Watch Now
News

Actions

2 killed in Pulaski County shooting Saturday night

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 10:23 AM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 10:23:24-04

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search is underway for a Lincoln County man in connection to the deaths of his father and uncle.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sandidge Spur in Eubank around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found two people at the scene who had been shot, 57-year-old Dennis "Ed" Mullins and his brother, 55-year-old Anthony Mullins.

Both died as a result of their injuries, according to police.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has put out a warrant for 26-year-old Brandon Mullins, the son of Ed Mullins and nephew of Anthony Mullins.

Pulaski County officials say Brandon Mullins is not considered a danger to the public at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18