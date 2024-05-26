2 killed in Pulaski County shooting Saturday night

EUBANK, Ky. (LEX 18) — A search is underway for a Lincoln County man in connection to the deaths of his father and uncle.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sandidge Spur in Eubank around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found two people at the scene who had been shot, 57-year-old Dennis "Ed" Mullins and his brother, 55-year-old Anthony Mullins.

Both died as a result of their injuries, according to police.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has put out a warrant for 26-year-old Brandon Mullins, the son of Ed Mullins and nephew of Anthony Mullins.

Pulaski County officials say Brandon Mullins is not considered a danger to the public at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.