Lexington police seek information after early morning shooting leaves one injured

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington police are searching for more information after an early morning shooting that left one person injured.

Police say that they were dispatched to the 1500 block of Versailles Road at around 1:00 a.m. for shots fired and a victim.

Upon arrival, officers found one man with a gunshot wound who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 859-258-3600. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers on their website, by calling 859-253-2020, or on the P3 tips app.