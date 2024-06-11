2 men arrested in Pulaski County for drug trafficking, court warrants

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office reported that two men were arrested for drug trafficking on Sunday afternoon following an investigation in Somerset.

According to the Sheriff's Office, at around 1:50 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to assist with an argument between a man and woman in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival and further investigation, deputies were led to another home on Stewart Road.

Deputies then found 44-year-old Cooper David Decker, who had an active warrant out against him, was standing by his vehicle in the area. A deputy arrested Decker on the warrant, according to officials.

Further, 47-year-old James Mounce was sitting in the vehicle when deputies found that he also had an active arrest warrant. Officials reported that Mounce was then arrested by a deputy.

During the vehicle search, a deputy reportedly found a pistol in the driver's seat along with a syringe that contained a "clear liquid" in it was found on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Officials added that deputies also found "three long guns, an additional pistol, digital scales, a used methamphetamine pipe, syringes, and approximately 51.5 grams (1.8 ounces) of a white crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine" in the vehicle.

The Sheriff's Office reported that Decker was charged with "Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense – (greater than 2 grams of Methamphetamine)," and "Possession of Drug Paraphernalia." In addition, an indictment warrant was also served for "Receiving Stolen Property more than $1,000 but less than $10,000."

Mounce was reportedly arrested for having four bench warrants out for him in Pulaski County, including one for "Contempt of Court" and three for "Failure to Appear."

The office noted that the two arrests were not connected to the first call regarding the argument in the street.

The Sheriff's Office asked the community that "if you have any information about drug activity or any crime to contact our tip line at 606-679-8477. You can also leave a tip on our webpage at http://www.pulaskisheriff.com. You can remain anonymous by texting PCSOTIP to 847411, or by using our mobile app on both Google Play and the App Store."

