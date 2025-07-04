2 people displaced after reported structure fire on Columbus Lane

The Lexington Fire Department reported that two people were displaced following a working structure fire that occurred on Columbus Lane Friday evening.

The department detailed that fire units were called to the 2800 block of Columbus Lane on a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews upgraded the fire to a working fire and units were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

Officials added that no injuries were reported, however, two people were displaced and the Red Cross is assisting the individuals.

Fire investigators are on the scene to determine origin and cause, according to the department.