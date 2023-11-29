2012 tornado debris still causes headaches for Kentucky wilderness rescuers

(LEX 18) — The Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team has been busy as fall comes to a close. Their team of volunteers has logged 73 missions so far this year.

On Friday, a teen fell near Broke Leg Falls here in Menifee County and had a severe leg injury. Rescuers from several agencies found the teen in a tough spot, and there was only one realistic way out.

"Basically, taking ropes over a cliff to be able to access him and then bring him out to safety," said Drew Stevens, a rescue volunteer and public information officer for the team.

They got the teen out, and he was flown to the hospital. The mission highlighted a challenge that goes back to a dark day in Kentucky history - March 2, 2012.

"Everyone remembers those tornadoes. Those memories are still there. If you go through those towns, those towns have worked and healed a lot of those wounds, but they're still very much apparent here in these natural settings," Stevens said.

Stevens said the March 2, 2012 tornado that hit West Liberty formed in the Daniel Boone National Forest, blowing down large trees in its path, including at Broke Leg Falls. In many areas, the damage was so remote and the debris so large that there was no reasonable way to remove it. Instead, nature will take its course as the trees slowly decompose. That debris posed a challenge to rescue teams on Friday.

LEX 18

"If you can imagine running hurdles or walking through an area of a lot of blowdown, it can make moving through that area and carrying someone through that area very challenging," Stevens said.

Those challenges certainly won't stop these rescuers from doing their work. They'll keep responding to rescues just as nature keeps healing.

"Natural disasters are also part of nature. Obviously, here at Broke Leg Falls, there's been efforts to restore and revitalize the trails, get debris away from those trails, but ultimately, some of that has to just lie where it is and nature has to heal itself over time," Stevens said.

As volunteers on the team reflected on their 73 missions throughout the year, they emphasized on social media that they rely on grants and donations. Stevens said they appreciated anyone who donated on this "Giving Tuesday" (https://wcsart.com/donate/).