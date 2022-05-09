2022 Breeders' Cup tickets on sale now

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tickets for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup World Championships happening on November 4 and 5 at Keeneland are on sale.

Fans can purchase tickets online at BreedersCup.com/Tickets or by calling the ticketing office at (859) 514-9428. A range of seating options are available, including Reserved Seating, General Admission, Box Seats, and Dining areas. Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets as soon as possible.

This year will mark the third time the World Championships have been held in Lexington. Keeneland’s first hosting of the Breeders’ Cup was in 2015 and the subsequent return was in 2020, which was conducted without fans due to COVID-19.

Parking on-site at Keeneland is limited and only available to attendees with official pre-paid parking credentials. All parking credentials must be purchased prior to the Breeders’ Cup as there will be no day of event parking available for purchase. More information on parking and transportation is available at BreedersCup.com/Transportation.

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup World Championships is Nov. 4 and 5 will be televised live by NBC Sports Group.