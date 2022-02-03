2022 Winter Olympics Medal Count Update: U.S. on the board

Team USA is on the board, at least in terms of its women.

Snowboarder Julia Marino and freestyle skier Jaelin Kauf delivered silver medals on Day 2 after the Americans were blanked on Day 1 of the Olympics.

Marino's medal was won from women's slopestyle in a bit of a surprise while Kauf's silver came via women's moguls, putting Team USA in a tie for the second-most medals won on Day 2 and just outside the top 10 for the tournament.

Host China claimed its first medal with a gold in short track speed skating's mixed relay but did not claim a medal on Day 2, one which saw ROC surge into first with three of its five medals. Norway slips to second after taking a bronze.

Some other notes from Day 2:

Six medal events were contested on Sunday – seven were scheduled but the men’s downhill was postponed to Monday at 1:00p ET due to high winds

12 of 109 events have been completed

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott won the first-ever gold medal for New Zealand at a Winter Games (women’s snowboarding slopestyle) winning it in walk-off fashion to send Marino to silver.

Team USA is hoping to improve on its solid fourth-place finish in 2018, when its 23 medals trailed Norway (39), Germany (31), and Canada (29). The Americans also had the fourth-most gold medals in 2018 with nine, but have now not claimed a Day 1 medal at consecutive Olympics.

Team USA is chasing its medal-best standard of 34 overall with 10 golds on home turf in Salt Lake City during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

STANDINGS

2022 Winter Olympics Medal Standings After Day 2 - Top Ten Country Gold Silver Bronze Total ROC 1 2 2 5 Norway 2 0 1 3 Austria 0 2 1 3 Italy 0 2 1 3 Sweden 2 0 0 2 Germany 1 1 0 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 2 Austria 1 0 1 2 Japan 1 0 1 2 Slovakia 1 0 1 2

