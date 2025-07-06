Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

22-year-old killed in Harlan County ATV collision, KSP reports

Fatal collision
LEX 18
Fatal collision
Posted
and last updated

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky State Police reported that a 22-year-old man was killed on Saturday in an ATV collision in Harlan County.

Officials detailed that at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, KSP received a call regarding an ATV collision at Evarts ATV Park near mile marker 38.

A preliminary investigation by KSP found that a man was found dead due to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18