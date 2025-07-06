22-year-old killed in Harlan County ATV collision, KSP reports

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Kentucky State Police reported that a 22-year-old man was killed on Saturday in an ATV collision in Harlan County.

Officials detailed that at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, KSP received a call regarding an ATV collision at Evarts ATV Park near mile marker 38.

A preliminary investigation by KSP found that a man was found dead due to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.