23-year-old dead after fatal pedestrian collision in Nelson County

Posted at 11:08 AM, Jul 09, 2024

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Kentucky State Police reported that one person has died following a single-vehicle fatal collision that involved a pedestrian in Nelson County on Monday night.

KSP detailed that at around 10:45 p.m. on Monday, KSP Post 4 received a call from Nelson County dispatch asking for assistance on a pedestrian fatal collision near the 4000 block of Louisville Road, just north of Bardstown.

Upon investigation, KSP noted that a 19-year-old was driving a 2014 KIA Forte northbound on Louisville Road before hitting a pedestrian. KSP reported that "she failed to observe" the pedestrian walking in the northbound lane.

The pedestrian, identified by police as 23-year-old Matt Berry of Bardstown, was then pronounced dead at the scene. The driver reportedly had no injuries.

The collision, according to KSP, remains under investigation.

