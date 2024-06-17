3 men wanted for robbery after claiming to be selling item in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police are searching for three "young" suspects who allegedly committed armed robbery after claiming to be selling an item online and then robbing the buyers at the selling location in Lexington on Monday afternoon.

Officials reported that at around 3 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the 800 block of Johnsdale Drive for a robbery.

The buyers detailed to police that they were at the location to purchase an item they found online when an alleged suspect pulled out a firearm and "demanded the victim's money," according to police.

Officials added that after they took the money, the suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot. The buyers were not injured during the incident, officials reported.

Officials asked that anyone with information call 859-258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers online or by calling 859-253-2020.

