3 people arrested after authorities find kids living in 'dirty' conditions, citation reports

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three people were arrested in Madison County on June 29 and charged with criminal abuse after a citation by the Richmond Police Department revealed that several kids were found living in a home with animal feces and molded food.

The citation reported that an investigation ensued after a 2-year-old covered in urine was found running in the roadway on Edwards Avenue. The officer began knocking on doors on Edwards Avenue when the child's mother, identified as Tiffany Cox, emerged and said the child was her son.

Upon entering the apartment, the officer found dog urine and dog feces on the floor, along with moldy food in the refrigerator and on the floor of the kitchen, according to the citation.

When authorities further investigated, three other children were found living in the apartment, along with their parents, identified as Travis Scenters and Kaitlyn Canada.

The citation detailed that "all children in the residence were dirty and uncleanly" and that a dirty mattress was found in a bedroom, along with dog feces "scattered throughout the room."

In addition, authorities reportedly found "holes on the left side of the door" placed at an angle, indicting that the kids were kept "from exiting the room."

During a police interview, an official reportedly asked Scenters about the holes and he explained that "his ex-wife [Canada] and her boyfriend screwed the door shut," the citation read. Meanwhile, Canada alleged to police that "the holes were in the door prior to her moving in."

When an official asked Canada why the rooms were not clean she allegedly explained that "it was supposed to be the duty of the father as she worked most hours of the day," the citation reads.

According to the citation, Scenters was charged with first-degree criminal abuse-child 12 or under and first-degree unlawful imprisonment; Canada was charged with first-degree criminal abuse-child 12 or under and first-degree unlawful imprisonment; Cox was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree criminal abuse, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.