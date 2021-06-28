4 U.S. women's golfers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

Four U.S. women's golfers have officially qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

The qualification for the Olympic tournament was largely based on the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, and on the July 28 cutoff, Jessica and Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson all finished as the top four U.S. golfers, making each of them eligible to head to Tokyo if they so choose.

Nelly Korda is currently the United States' top-ranked women's golfer. The 22-year-old won her first major tournament Sunday at the Women's PGA Championship while her sister Jessica, ranked No. 13 in the world, clinched the United States' final Olympic qualification spot in Johns Creek.

Kang, like Nelly, also has a Women's PGA Championship under her belt from 2017. The 2020 Vare Trophy winner is ranked No. 6 in the world and, like the Kordas, will be making her Olympic debut in Japan.

Thompson, on the other hand, will be headed to the Olympics for the second time after representing the U.S. in Rio. Though she didn't medal in 2016, Thompson still impressed after going thee under par at the Rio Games. South Korea's Inbee Park, who is also expected to return to the Olympics, took gold in Brazil.

The women's Olympic golf tournament will begin Wednesday, August 4 at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan.