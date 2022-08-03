4000+ still without power in EKY, utility companies rush to restore it

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — One week after the devastating and deadly floods in Eastern Kentucky, you'll still find downed power lines.

As of Wednesday, more than 4,000 people are still without power.

And without A/C in these hot temperatures, it's been brutal.

"Hot!" Deana Robinson, whose mother doesn't have power, said. "It's not just hot it's humid. I mean you step outside, and you're sweating."

These utility crews know that feeling; they are working tirelessly in the heat to get power back on.

A lineman LEX 18 spoke to said there are a few things slowing them down. For example, not all utility poles are accessible. Crews sometimes have to create their own roads to get to some poles. On top of that, some lines crisscross the creek, which makes it even more challenging to get them up.

Even so, Kentucky Power says all customers who can safely receive power should be fully restored by Friday night. The keyword: safely.

At Deana Robinson's mom's house, it would not be safe to try to get the power back on.

"The electrical boxes are downstairs and there's still water down there and it's fallen," Robinson said.

"So even if the power was to come back on?" LEX 18 reporter Kristen Edwards questioned. "It wouldn't help us," Robinson finished.

"It wouldn't be safe," Edwards said. "No, no," Robinson agreed.

Another person LEX 18 talked to down the road from Robinson has the same problem. There are likely many more in the same position.

So for now, the plan for Robinson is to stay in the shade, drink plenty of water, and contemplate what comes next as her mom faces the reality of losing pretty much everything.

For others looking to get out of the heat, there are eight cooling centers set up in the region. They are all listed here.