Gov. Beshear: Cooling centers open as flooded Kentucky counties face dangerous heat

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gov. Andy Beshear announced eight cooling centers are opening in eastern Kentucky after historic flooding hit several communities the week prior.

The cooling stations include:



Breathitt County – Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek

– Breathitt Library – 1024 College Ave., Lost Creek Floyd County – Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley

– Floyd Community Center – 7199 KY-80, Langley Johnson County – City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville

– City of Paintsville Recreation Center – 232 Preston St., Paintsville Knott County – Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn

– Knott County Sportsplex – 450 Kenny Champion Loop, Leburn Letcher County – Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg

– Letcher County Central High School – 435 Cougar Drive, Whitesburg Perry County – Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard

– Perry County Community Center – 354 Perry Park, Hazard Pike County – Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville

– Valley Elementary School – 162 Douglas Pkwy., Pikeville Wolfe County – Senior Center – 76 Marion St., Campton

Extreme heat is becoming a concern as the heat index is expected to peak nearly 100 degrees in some locations the first week of August. This type of heat is dangerous for those without power.

“Don’t be too proud to go to one of these places. It’s going to be really hot and really dangerous,” the Governor said. “So if you have a family member who’s older or maybe who has some conditions, you want to make sure you get them to a place where they’re going to be cool enough.”

Renters and homeowners in Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, and Perry are eligible to apply for relief money from FEMA.

FEMA mobile registration sites are now open in five Kentucky counties

Virtual free general health care services for those impacted by the eastern Kentucky floods

Here's how you can help those affected by Kentucky flooding

