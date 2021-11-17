6-year-old blinded in shooting gets prosthetic eye, Twitter philanthropist foots the bill

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The last time LEX18 visited Malakai Roberts he was adapting well.

He had learned how to ride his bike and scooter while blind.

On Wednesday, he started a new journey.

An ocularist made a prosthetic for Malakai's right eye.

It will help Malakai achieve a more "normal" look after his eye was surgically removed.

"A lot of times when we're in public, there will be people that stare," his mom Cacy Roberts said. "Kids will kind of be afraid and run away from him because of his appearance, and I thought that getting a prosthetic eye would give more of a "normal" appearance and maybe keep that down a little bit."

Cacy said it's all thanks to a stranger on Twitter who paid for the prosthetic.

"It feels great!" she said about the donation. "It's awesome. He helps a lot of people."

She's talking about Pulte. He's a man who describes himself as the inventor of Twitter Philanthropy.

"With these things, you can never obviously take away the pain and the hurt that he experiences on a day-to-day basis, but if we can help even a little bit, that's the whole reason Twitter philanthropy exists," Pulte said in a Zoom interview.

His generosity resulted in a moment when a family that has been through so much could feel pure joy.

"Oh my god!" Cacy exclaimed when she saw Malakai's new prosthetic.

"Oh my goodness!" exclaimed Malakai's father. "It looks just like you!"

Cacy said she is still looking into options for Malakai's left eye, but the hope is to have a similar look as the prosthetic in the right.