69-year-old man drowns at Green River Lake State Park in Taylor County

446935728_851468703693805_4235527185035753337_n.jpg
Posted at 11:10 AM, Jun 03, 2024

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Campbellsville Fire and Rescue reports that a 69-year-old man drowned on Sunday at Green River Lake State Park in Taylor County.

According to officials, they responded to an initial call of a distressed person in the water. When arriving on the scene, the 69-year-old man was missing, and his vehicle was in the water.

Officials say an immediate search began, and three public safety divers located the body shortly after.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Campbellsville Taylor County EMS.

The drowning is being investigated by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Law Enforcement and the Taylor County Coroner's Office.

Officials have not released the name of the individual.

