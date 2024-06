KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are searching for a missing woman out of Knox County.

According to KSP, 42-year-old Jennifer Hensley was reported missing by her family on Sunday but was last seen on May 31 around 1:00 p.m.

KSP says she was last seen operating a white 2012 Chevrolet Equinox. She is described as 5'7" tall has black hair, and was last wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Post 10 in Harlan at 606-573-3131.