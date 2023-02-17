80 to 90 mph winds rip through Russell Springs

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (LEX 18) — When wind ripped through Russell Springs on Thursday, a routine day quickly turned haywire.

Employees at the Ace Hardware told LEX 18 that it took all of 15 seconds for the wind to rip the roof off of their building. The material from the roof sliced a nearby telephone pole in half and scattered debris hundreds of yards away.

Friday morning, meteorologists with the National Weather Service surveyed the area, finding a narrow corridor of 80-90 mph straight-line winds within a wider swath of 60 mph winds.

“That's as strong as a weak tornado,” said NWS meteorologist Brian Schoettmer.

Tearing through town, sending signage flying and debris soaring, lifelong local Josh McKinley said the experience was a first.

Unbelievable wind damage in Russell Co.



The woman who lives here wasn’t home when multiple trees came down, according to her landlord.



Wind damage details on @LEX18News tonight. pic.twitter.com/iO8xTPaizf — Megan Mannering (@MeganCMannering) February 17, 2023

“It was something to see,” said McKinley, “Trash cans going everywhere, tree limbs, it was like something I'd never really seen before.”

As fast as the wind came, it disappeared, but not before leaving McKinley a long to-do list.

“We lost some fencing, barn metal, roof, but nothing that can't be replaced.”

His neighbor down the road wasn’t so lucky. According to the NWS, two pine trees landed on either end of a mobile home. Fortunately, the tenant wasn’t home at the time.

“We have to come out and document damage, but it's tough to see these storms impact lives," said Schoettmer. "We’re just thankful no one was injured with this event.”