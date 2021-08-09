Watch
81-year-old man from Winchester dies in I-75 crash

Posted at 10:35 AM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 10:38:17-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Winchester man has died after a crash along I-75 Sunday morning.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office says 81-year-old John Steward was traveling southbound on I-75 when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the center concrete barrier.

Steward was taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Another driver was also involved in a different crash along I-75 Sunday morning. Police say the driver was heading northbound on I-75 when the person also hit the center wall. There is no word on that driver's condition.

No other drivers were involved in either crash.

