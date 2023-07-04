A blast before the fireworks: Lexington celebrates Fourth at annual parade

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — Lexington put on its best red, white and blue and gave residents another nice Fourth of July celebration, and this was before the fireworks display.

“It’s good, the kids love it so that’s all that matters,” said Dave Schreiner of the city’s holiday parade. Mr. Schreiner and his kids also ran in the morning’s 10K race, which has become an annual tradition for him since moving to central Kentucky.

The parade down Main Street, which lasted for about 90 minutes, featured more than 50 floats consisting of local businesses, VFW Post members, pride groups, high school marching bands, and your favorite Lexington TV station!

LEX 18

It’s an extra special day for our country and our city, so everyone should participate,” said Mac Ferguson from the Lexington Lion’s Club.

We even had at least one person in the crowd who shares a birthday with America.

“My mom wanted to do something special for her birthday so we decided to drive in to watch the parade,” said Abbie Smith after making the trip this morning all the way from Ashland.

LEX 18

Another attendee had a different reason for coming.

“We started this tradition after my mom passed away,” said Pamela Day who was here with her kids. “We’ll stay until it ends, then go swimming and cook out and play kickball with the kids,” she added.

It’s the kids who always get the biggest kick out of this parade.

“They wanted to be up front to make sure they could get all the candy they could get,” said Schreiner.

From the looks of things, there was no shortage of that.

