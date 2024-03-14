'A comforting, heart-warming place': ROX program helping high school girls' confidence

MT. STERLING, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kids nowadays have their senses bombarded all day by what they see on their phones and other devices. At least some of it can have a lasting, if not damaging, impact. At the high school level, social media channels are often used to bully or mock kids. Every generation has some issue that must be confronted, which is one for these kids.

“Sometimes people have problems with you, and instead of coming up to you and talking about them, they do it on social media,” said sophomore Mary Allison Stergen. “I think that’s hard for everybody,” she continued.

Stergen talked during the hour-long session she’s been attending each Wednesday since January at Montgomery County High School. It’s called the ROX program, which began in Columbus, Ohio, years ago.

Guidance Counselor Lacy Carrington-Gross spearheads the program, which is fully funded through a grant.

“Just so they can have a good experience in high school and carry the things they learn through the rest of their lives,” she said of the program.

ROX is an acronym for “Ruling our Experiences. Sharing experiences is essentially the point of these weekly gatherings, along with offering exercises to help the members improve their understanding of issues while becoming more efficient communicators.

“I had problems feeling comfortable in this school, but now it’s a comforting and heart-warming place,” sophomore Skylah-Jo Molands said of the program.

It’s taken only 2 ½ months for this to happen here for the roughly 15 girls who’ve joined.

“I’m already seeing the positives of this program,” Carrington-Gross said, “so it’s definitely something we’re going to continue,” she added.

Carrington-Gross said it’s even made a difference in school attendance for at least one of the girls.

“Being able to be a part of a group has increased attendance for this particular young lady,” she noted.

The program is free to Freshman and sophomore-aged girls. Carrington-Gross said ROX programs in some other states charge $100. She also believes the program is unique to Kentucky as she’s unaware of any other high school implementing ROX.

At worst, it’s a way of meeting new people while forming close friendships.

“Being able to have a group of friends you can rely on and trust,” Steger explained.

Sometimes, having a group like that is the only way to navigate this generation's pitfalls.