Watch Now
News

Actions

'A cult favorite': Let the Publix craze begin

Publix Guns
Scott Iskowitz/AP
FILE-In this Sunday, May 19, 2013 file photo, a vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. Publix Supermarkets is joining a growing number of retailers in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it. The company announced the move by email in a one-sentence statement on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, saying "Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores." (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)
Publix Guns
Posted at 10:04 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 22:04:23-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — By late 2024, The Fountains at Palomar will welcome its largest tenant: Publix.

The Florida-based grocery chain announced Thursday it will open its first location in Lexington. The location will be its third in Kentucky, following two stores in Louisville that will open in 2023.

"I will be in line first thing trying to get that 'Pub Sub,'" said Carson Carby, who was eating with a friend at Papi's Mexican Restaurant in the Palomar shopping center Thursday.

Carby was referring to the signature Publix sandwich, which has become popular throughout the southern United States.

"Subway is like second-tier to Pub Subs," Carby said. "I don't know what it is, but I think it's like the freshness and the flavors. It's just different. It's not like your normal sandwich."

Carby's mom lives in Florida, so she has become well acquainted with the store.

"It's definitely like a cult favorite honestly," Carby said.

Her friend, however, has never stepped foot in a Publix.

"I might have to go to Florida to try it," Carson Stanifer joked. "I don't know why everyone's hyping it up so much, but I need to figure it out."

Stanifer said the hype around Publix reminds him of when Buc-ee's opened in Richmond.

"Everybody in Richmond has gone to Buc-ee's," Stanifer said. "You get asked if you went to Buc-ee's."

While Carby and Stanifer were enjoying margaritas outside, Marcos Valdes was inside, giddy about the news that Publix would soon be his neighbor.

"There will be more foot traffic," Valdes said. "And that's going to mean, hopefully, more business for us."

Valdes is the owner of Papi's Mexican Restaurant. He opened his third location in the Fountains at Palomar about 15 months ago, becoming one of the first tenants there. He heard about the Publix announcement Thursday morning.

"I said [to our staff], 'We need to have a meeting and we need to see how we are going to capitalize on that,'" Valdes said. "I don't have any ideas just yet, but we are going to sit down and think and brainstorm."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!

Download the LEX 18 News & Weather Apps!